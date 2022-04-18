MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Stanbic IBTC, and UAC Nigeria make stocks-to-watch list

MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Stanbic IBTC, and UAC Nigeria were selected as some of the stocks that should be on investors radar as the capital market resumes trading this week.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Dangote Cement

Fresh from an impressive earnings for the period of 2021, the cement business has seen investors appetite for its share rise, hence the 2.37% appreciation in its market price last week.

Holders of Dangote Cement stock are benefiting from investors renewed confidence, as the high demand increases the value of their investment, leading to last week’s N110.76 billion gain.

MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria has obtained license to operate a mobile money business from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the telecoms firm officially make an inroad into the financial sector.

This creates more revenue sources for MTN Nigeria, and simultaneously produce investment value for shareholders of the y’ello network, as it drives demand for the shares of the company in a longterm.

Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC would open this week’s trading from the losers position after shareholders in the financial institution suffered 5.86% loss of their investment during last week session.

The lender’s market price slumped to a low of N32.15kobo per share on the heels of reduced demands amond traders in the capital market. Although the share depreciation gives interested investors to buy the dip before the bulls snap at Stanbic IBTC stock.

UAC Nigeria

The capital market seems optimistic towards UAC Nigeria share, hence the 13.86% hike in shareholders investment in the Food and Beverage producer last week.

With the bulls pressed on UAC Nigeria’s share, the upswing run is likely to extend into this week’s trading, but it also exposes the firm’s stock to a possible sell off, which could cost shareholders part of their investment.

