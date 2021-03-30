MTN Nigeria loses 1.68m subscribers in one month, Airtel loses 1.99m | Ripples Nigeria

Business
MTN Nigeria loses 1.68m subscribers in one month, Airtel loses 1.99m
The month of February was terrible for Nigerian network providers, as the telecommunications industry lost 4.12 million subscribers within 28 days.
From MTN Nigeria, to Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile, none gained additional subscribers.
The industry ended January with a total of 199.86 million telephone subscribers, but recorded a significant decline in the market base, after dropping to 195.73 million subscriber base the next month.
Analysis of the NCC industry statistics showed Airtel Nigeria lost the highest number of subscribers in the month of February, as the company’s base dwindled to 51.43 million from 53.42 million subscribers.
The industry’s market leader, MTN Nigeria, continued to lose market share. The y’ello telco has been recording mass exodus from its network consistently since October 2020.
Last month, MTN Nigeria lost 1.68 million subscribers, making the company the second highest loser in February. Its subscriber base declined to 77.34 million, against the 79.03 million in the preceding month.
Globacom also recorded reduction in subscriber base which fell to 54.17 million during the month under review, having hit 54.59 million in January. The decline represents 415,071 subscriber loss in one month.
Surprisingly, 9mobile lost the lowest subscribers in February, as 35,693 of them dumped the company that has been struggling to retain its users. 9mobile’s subscriber base dwindled to 12.77 million from 12.80 million.
The network providers continue to loss subscribers due to poor network service and high call rates which has pushed subscribers to port from one telco to the other in search of better service.
