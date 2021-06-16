 MTN Nigeria warns of service disruption in coming days | Ripples Nigeria
MTN Nigeria warns of service disruption in coming days

Published

6 mins ago

on

MTN Nigeria has warned that growing insecurity might cause service disruptions in days to come.

MTN reportedly disclosed this in a message to customers on Wednesday.

The content of the message shared by Reuters reads, “Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria; service delivery to your organization may be impacted in the coming days.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.’’

The development is bound to come as a source of concern to millions of Nigerians who number among MTN’s customers.

MTN is a leading provider of telephony and data services and with a major share of the 188.37 million mobile phone subscribers in Nigeria.

Data from Nigerian Communications Commission shows that in the month of April there are about 74.81 million subscribers to the network.

Nigeria is also MTN’s most lucrative market out of the 22 countries the company operates in across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Around a third of the company’s revenue is believed to come from Nigeria.

