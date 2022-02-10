MTN Nigeria workers to commence strike over inhumane treatment, others

Workers of MTN Nigeria are preparing for a strike over alleged inhumane treatment from the telecommunications company, with their union issuing a 14-day ultimatum starting February 10, 2022.

Workers under the union, Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) said MTN Nigeria has failed to agree to workers terms.

It was gathered that the network provider’s workers are demanding discriminatory remuneration, mutually negotiated exit benefits, and retirement benefits.

According to the president of the PTECSSAN, Opeyemi Tomori, the federal government’s intervention in previous requests fell on deaf ears, hence, the imminent industrial action,

MTN Nigeria said the condition of service in its company policy will remain unchanged despite the agreement signed at the ministry of labour, Tomori said, explaining that it negates their deal to negotiate previous benefits.

To drive their demands home this time, Tomori said Nigeria Labour Congress will join the protest which will start from February 23, 2022, and this industrial strike will disrupt the operations of MTN Nigeria.

“As daunting as those issues raised back then were, it was the firm belief of our union that the collective bargaining agreement, if negotiated in good faith and signed off by both parties, would go a long way in addressing the concerns of the workers in the organisation.

“Unfortunately, the company has remained adamant, insisting that all the workers’ conditions of service as stated in the company’s policy must remain so and cannot be negotiated”, the President of PTECSSAN said.

MTN Nigeria has, however, stated that it is not aware of the imminent strike.

