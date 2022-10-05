Business
MTN Nigeria’s 79 million subscribers to suffer network disruption on Thursday
Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, on Wednesday announced an upgrade of its system.
In a message sent to subscribers, and seen by Ripples Nigeria, MTN Nigeria said the system upgrade would be carried out between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., on Thursday.
This means MTN’s 79.6 million telephone subscribers and 63.89 million data subscribers will experience service disruption during the period.
READ ALSO: MTN, Airtel, others threaten to shutdown banks’ USSD services over N80bn debt
The statement read: “Dear customer, you may experience some difficulty using MTN services on October 6, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to a system upgrade.
“We regret any inconvenience this may cause.” MTN Nigeria wrote in the text. This comes at a time subscribers of the network provider complained of poor call and internet services.”
MTN Nigeria suffered a nationwide downtime for about four hours on October 10 last year.
