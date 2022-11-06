MTN Nigeria’s 81.2m subscribers to experience service downtime Tuesday

MTN Nigeria has announced that its services would be unavailable to subscribers on Tuesday.

The network provider said in an SMS to subscribers on Sunday that the shutdown of services was to enable the upgrade of its system network.

This means 81.21 million telephony subscribers and 64.06 million internet subscribers will experience service downtime on the said date.

The message read: “Dear customer, you may experience some difficulty using MTN services on November 8, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 7.00 a.m. due to a system upgrade. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.”

READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria enters debt market, borrows €100m for 4G network in Lagos, Ogun

This is the second time in two months that subscribers of MTN Nigeria will be informed of a system upgrade after a similar exercise on October 6.

MTN Nigeria has come under criticism from subscribers lately over the quality of its services.

The mobile telecommunication giant suffered a nationwide downtime for about four hours on October 10 last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now