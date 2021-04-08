MTN raises N73.5bn to finance operation | Ripples Nigeria

Business
MTN raises N73.5bn to finance operation
MTN has raised N73.50 billion to finance its operation.
The capital was raised through bond issuance of series III and Series IV under the commercial paper programme of N200 billion.
The company said in a statement the bond issuance was in line with its corporate strategy to have several financing sources.
MTN had previously raised N100 billion through Series I and Series II.
Following the first bond issuance in 2020, the mobile telecommunication giant received permission from the Financial Market Derivation Quotation (FMDQ) Securities Exchange Plc to raise its financing needs from N100 billion to N200 billion.
READ ALSO: MTN succumbs to Nigerian banks, reverts percentage on USSD commission
The book build for the new commercial paper was opened on March 11 and closed on March 19.
The Series III round raised N19.76 billion at a rate of 6.76 percent.
MTN also revealed that through the Series IV paper, investors contributed N53.74 billion at 7.5546 percent, taking the aggregate commercial paper issuance to N73.50 billion.
According to the company, the capital will be infused into the “company’s working capital and general corporate purpose.”
The telecommunication firm is also planning to issue a N200 billion bond issuance programme after receiving confirmation from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
However, the final decision on the issuance has not been made yet.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...