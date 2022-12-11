Tech
MTN users experience downtime on Twitter
Several MTN users from Nigeria have reported experiencing downtime on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
For many, the microblogging platform went blank around 3pm.
The outage was observed hours after Twitter owner, Elon Musk, shared a tweet where he stated that Twitter was working fine.
“The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow,” Musk had Tweeted.
Read also:MTN missing, Standard Network drop out, as Airtel pays $27.36m for 5G license
During the period, users could not load their timeline as well as make a tweet.
Further checks by Ripples Nigeria confirmed that users on network providers such as Airtel and Glo were not affected by the glitch.
There were also reports from India of users who experienced similar downtime, with some switching to VPN to access the microblogging platform.
