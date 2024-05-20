MTNN, AirtelAfri, Julius Berger, Custodian top list of stocks to watch this week

MTNN, AirtelAfri, Julius Berger, and Custodian Insurance topped the list of stocks to watch in the new week.

The Nigerian capital market closed lower for the week with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) down by -0.11%, closing at 98,125.73 points from 98,233.76 points the previous week, having lost in four of the five trading sessions for the week.

With the bearish sentiments in the market, investors lost N54.11 billion as market capitalization fell to N55.51trillion while the year-to-date returns dropped to 31.23%.

However, strong performances by stocks like MTNN, AIRTELAFRI, Julius BERGER, CUSTODIAN offset the losses in stocks like Transcorp Hotel, FBNH (-8.20%), UBA and Dangote Sugar making them stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AIRTELAFRI • 2,150.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI) is NGN 2,150.00. AIRTELAFRI closed its last trading day (Friday, May 17, 2024) at 2,150.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of 1,887.00 NGN and has since gained 13.9% on that price valuation, ranking it 36th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Airtel Africa is the 100th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 13 – May 17, 2024). AIRTELAFRI has traded a total volume of 5.18 million shares—in 1,513 deals—valued at NGN 11.3 billion over the period, with an average of 82,257 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.98 million was achieved on May 17th, and a low of 63 on April 17th, for the same period.

CUSTODIAN • 10.20 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Custodian & Allied Plc (CUSTODIAN) is NGN 10.20. CUSTODIAN closed its last trading day (Friday, May 17, 2024) at 10.20 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Custodian & Allied began the year with a share price of 9.00 NGN and has since gained 13.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 39th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

READ ALSO:MTNN, Zenith Bank, GTCO, Julius Berger top list of stocks to watch this week

Custodian & Allied is the 74th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 13 – May 17, 2024). CUSTODIAN has traded a total volume of 32.3 million shares—in 1,930 deals—valued at NGN 291 million over the period, with an average of 512,321 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.83 million was achieved on April 8th, and a low of 15,423 on March 26th, for the same period.

Julius Berger • 79.30 ▴ 6.90 (9.53%)

The current share price of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBERGER) is NGN 79.30. JBERGER closed its last trading day (Friday, May 17, 2024) at 79.30 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.5% gain over its previous closing price of 72.40 NGN. Julius Berger began the year with a share price of 43.00 NGN and has since gained 84.4% on that price valuation, ranking it sixth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JBERGER knowing the stock has accrued 36% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

Julius Berger Nigeria is the 78th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 13 – May 17, 2024). JBERGER has traded a total volume of 26.9 million shares—in 3,289 deals—valued at NGN 1.68 billion over the period, with an average of 427,652 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.39 million was achieved on March 19th, and a low of 5,740 on March 27th, for the same period.

MTNN • 224.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of MTN Nigeria (MTNN) is NGN 224.00. MTNN closed its last trading day (Friday, May 17, 2024) at 224.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). MTN began the year with a share price of 264.00 NGN but has since lost 15.2% off that price valuation, ranking it 127th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

MTN Nigeria is the 27th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 13 – May 17, 2024). MTNN has traded a total volume of 151 million shares—in 24,109 deals—valued at NGN 33.7 billion over the period, with an average of 2.4 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 11.9 million was achieved on May 8th, and a low of 149,749 on May 2nd, for the same period

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now