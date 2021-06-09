MultiChoice launches chatbot to boost service. 1 other thing and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. MultiChoice launches chatbot to boost service



Video entertainment company, MultiChoice, has announced enhancing its digital customer service through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

According to the South African company, the service will be available 24/7 to answer customer queries about products and services.

Speaking on the development, MultiChoice South Africa chief executive, Nyiko Shiburi, disclosed that the chatbot is called The Ultimate Master of Information, or Tumi.

He said: “Tumi is an evolutionary leap in our service capability. Born and developed right here in Africa, Tumi is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to innovation.

“This is not innovation for its own sake; the focus is to continue to grow our capacity to give our customers an excellent service experience.”

“It boasts advanced natural language capabilities, which means that Tumi can recognise user questions and provide responses with information related to DStv products and services.”

2. Edutech platform, SmartPozi, launches as e-learning facility



Johannesburg-based edtech platform, SmartPozi, has launched as an e-learning facility.

The initiative, which is a product of Khula Africa Innovation Projects, seeks to connect local teachers and students.

As an edtech platform, it operates as a digital directory that connects qualified teachers with students who require academic support.

Siyabulela Bomvu, co-founder of Khula Africa Innovation Projects, explains that Smartpozi’s overall aim is to increase access to academic support for all students.

He said: “With Smartpozi we are working to see that every child, in every corner of South Africa, is able to access quality academic support.

“We want to break down barriers, get teachers sharing skills across communities and help every child fulfil their dream.”

