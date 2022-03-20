MultiChoice risks N5m fine, as Nigerian govt sets new subscription rule for DSTV, GOTV

MultiChoice operation has been reviewed by the consumer right agency, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), following a probe into its service.

FCCPC began an investigation into MultiChoice in 2020 for monopoly and consumer right violation, which has now led to series of directive to the pay TV firm, and failure to adhere will cost MultiChoice N5 million.

FCCPC operational directives to MultiChoice

MultiChoice has been ordered to increase the number of times its subscribers can suspend their subscription in a year, having previously offered seven to 14 days to its users, with an option of using the feature twice yearly.

The South African-owned cable TV was directed to allow the suspension feature for at least four times annually, enabling users to maintain same subscription fee for a period of one year.

“Increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually”, FCCPC said in a statement by its Director of Legal Services, Tam Tamunokonbia.

The commission also directed MultiChoice to make its customer service lines toll-free 24 hours daily, and must be across all network. The agency said the toll-free lines must be advertised on every channel at least daily.

To track MultiChoice adherence to its directives, FCCPC requested that the company do a compliance report, which demonstrates full compliance with its orders, “within the time stipulated in the commission’s order of February 4, 2022.” the statement reads.

