News
Multinational troops kill suspected Boko Haran fighter on Chad Island
Troops of Sector II Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed one suspected Boko Haram terrorist in an ambush on Litri Island.
The island is located on the border between Chad and Nigeria.
The Chief Public Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in N’djamena, Chad.
He said the operation was conducted on May 13 as part of the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity II.
He added that the troops recovered several items, including one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one unexploded ordnance device, a mobile phone, and other personal belongings in the operation.
The spokesman said: “This marks a blow to terrorist capabilities in the area.
“On May 11, troops from the 19 Brigade Sector III MNJTF, disrupted a logistics movement by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the Burwarti metropolis of Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.
”The ambush led to the capture of two motorcycles, one Baofeng radio, four bags of millet, and various miscellaneous items.
“Following this operation, on May 12, a clearance operation from Burwarti to Daban Masara resulted in the interception of a civilian vehicle by troops.
“The vehicle driven by one Mr. Baba Ado, carrying passengers and empty baskets towards Daban Masara, was found six Kilo Metre east of Burwarti.
“After a thorough search and interrogation, Ado, who was on the 19 Brigade’s watch list, was detained for further investigation.”
