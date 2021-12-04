Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri

Residents of communities in the Gomari Ward and 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, Borno State, were woken to a rude shock on Saturday morning when at least four different explosions were recorded simultaneously.

Though there was no record of casualties, a security operative who confirmed the explosions to Ripples Nigeria said at least one house was severely damaged.

“The explosions were from rocket-propelled grenades which were fired from Duwari area. One of the grenades hit a house located in 1000 Housing Estate, situated at the outskirts of Maiduguri. The house was severely damaged.

READ ALSO: Death toll from Lagos gas explosion now five

“Two other rockets were fired towards the Gomari area and 777 Housing Estate but luckily, there was no dead recorded though there were some people who were injured,” the security operative said.

Eyewitnesses who also narrated their experiences, said the explosions started very early with the first two exploding at Gomari Airport Road and the third one landing in a building at 1,000 Housing Estate near Hajj Transit Camp, where repentant Boko Haram insurgents are being housed.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosions but in the past few weeks, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has intensified attacks in the North-Eastern state, with a view to stamp its authority just as the Nigerian military has suggesting that the terror been pushing decimating them in fierce battles.

Calls to the Borno State Police spokesman, ASP Sani Shatambaya were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now