Multiverse, Academy Press, Beta Glass, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market continued its rally as investors recorded a massive ₦1.691 trillion profit last week.

Last week, the equities market gained in four and lost in one of the trading sessions while raking in a profit of N1. 691 trillion in the process.

The market capitalisation increased to N68, 399 trillion from the N66, 648 trillion while the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2.54% to close the week at 108,733.40 points from the 106,042.57 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market continued to make a recovery from the three-week-long losing streak recorded in April by recording another profit-making trading session last week.

The market recovery was boosted by strong performances from stocks like Multiverse Mining And Exploration Plc (MULTIVERSE), Academy Press Plc (ACADEMY), and Beta Glass Company (BETAGLAS) emerged amongst the top ten best-performing stocks last week, positioning themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MULTIVERSE • 10.00 ▴ 0.90 (9.89%)

The current share price of Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) is N10.00. MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day (Friday, May 9, 2025) at N10.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 9.10 NGN. Multiverse Mining & Exploration began the year with a share price of 7.35 NGN and has since gained 36.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 31st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MULTIVERSE knowing the stock has accrued 16% over the past four-week period—45th best on NGX.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration is the 92nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 5 – May 9, 2025). MULTIVERSE has traded a total volume of 16.1 million shares—in 1,559 deals—valued at NGN 140 million over the period, with an average of 255,259 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.74 million was achieved on May 9th, and a low of 2,583 on April 10th, for the same period.

ACADEMY • 4.32 ▴ 0.39 (9.92%)

The current share price of Academy Press (ACADEMY) is NGN 4.32. ACADEMY closed its last trading day (Friday, May 9, 2025) at 4.32 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 3.93 NGN. Academy Press began the year with a share price of 3.00 NGN and has since gained 44% on that price valuation, ranking it 26th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ACADEMY knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 66% over the past four-week period alone—fifth best on NGX.

Academy Press is the 83rd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 5 – May 9, 2025). ACADEMY has traded a total volume of 30.1 million shares—in 1,098 deals—valued at NGN 95.8 million over the period, with an average of 477,832 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.17 million was achieved on May 9th, and a low of 1,560 on April 17th, for the same period.

BETAGLAS • 160.65 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Beta Glass Company (BETAGLAS) is NGN 160.65. BETAGLAS closed its last trading day (Friday, May 9, 2025) at 160.65 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Beta Glass began the year with a share price of 64.90 NGN and has since gained 148% on that price valuation, ranking it fourth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BETAGLAS knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 61% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Beta Glass Company is the 101st most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 5 – May 9, 2025). BETAGLAS has traded a total volume of 8.05 million shares—in 1,945 deals—valued at NGN 857 million over the period, with an average of 127,803 traded shares per session. A volume high of 877,124 was achieved on May 2nd, and a low of 325 on April 15th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

