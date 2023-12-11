Business
MULTIVERSE, qETI, ACCESSCORP, UBA top list of stocks to watch this week
ETI, Access Holding, Multiverse, PZ Cussons and UBA are some of the top stocks that investors could watch out for in the new week as we approach the yuletide season.
Over the past week, those stocks posted some very strong performances with ETI gaining (+21.4%), Access Holding (+12.19%), PZ Cussons (+11.79%), Multiverse (+57.02%), and UBA (+5.63%) respectively to contribute to the growth of the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange.
MULTIVERSE • 9.39 ▴ 0.85 (9.95%) +57% Weekly Gain
The current share price of Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) is NGN 9.39. MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day (Friday, December 8, 2023) at 9.39 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 8.54 NGN. Multiverse Mining & Exploration began the year with a share price of 3.98 NGN and has since gained 136% on that price valuation, ranking it 36th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MULTIVERSE knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 224% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.
Multiverse Mining & Exploration is the 84th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 11 – Dec 8, 2023). MULTIVERSE has traded a total volume of 26.6 million shares—in 1,242 deals—valued at NGN 137 million over the period, with an average of 422,949 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.54 million was achieved on November 27th, and a low of 100 on September 15th, for the same period.
ETI • 20.75 ▴ 1.85 (9.79%) +21.4% Weekly Gain
The current share price of Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI) is NGN 20.75. ETI closed its last trading day (Friday, December 8, 2023) at 20.75 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.8% gain over its previous closing price of 18.90 NGN. Ecobank began the year with a share price of 10.60 NGN and has since gained 95.8% on that price valuation, ranking it 51st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ETI knowing the stock has accrued 30% over the past four-week period alone—14th best on NGX.
Ecobank Transnational is the 70th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 11 – Dec 8, 2023). ETI has traded a total volume of 48.7 million shares—in 2,615 deals—valued at NGN 804 million over the period, with an average of 773,744 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.97 million was achieved on September 12th, and a low of 27,428 on October 18th, for the same period.
ACCESSCORP • 20.25 ▴ 0.25 (1.25%) +12.2% Weekly Gain
The current share price of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) is NGN 20.25. ACCESSCORP closed its last trading day (Friday, December 8, 2023) at 20.25 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.3% gain over its previous closing price of 20.00 NGN. Access began the year with a share price of 8.50 NGN and has since gained 138% on that price valuation, ranking it 35th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ACCESSCORP knowing the stock has accrued 17% over the past four-week period—22nd best on NGX.
Access Holdings is the third most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 11 – Dec 8, 2023). ACCESSCORP has traded a total volume of 1.81 billion shares—in 26,664 deals—valued at NGN 30.7 billion over the period, with an average of 28.7 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 113 million was achieved on September 25th, and a low of 4.21 million on November 8th, for the same period.
PZ • 25.60 ▴ 2.30 (9.87%) +11.8% Weekly Gain
The current share price of PZ Cussons Nigeria (PZ) is NGN 25.60. PZ closed its last trading day (Friday, December 8, 2023) at 25.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 23.30 NGN. PZ Cussons began the year with a share price of 11.35 NGN and has since gained 126% on that price valuation, ranking it 39th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about PZ knowing the stock has accrued 11% over the past four-week period—29th best on NGX.
PZ Cussons Nigeria is the 48th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 11 – Dec 8, 2023). PZ has traded a total volume of 92.7 million shares—in 3,261 deals—valued at NGN 1.97 billion over the period, with an average of 1.47 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 8.96 million was achieved on November 14th, and a low of 12,251 on October 25th, for the same period.
UBA • 22.50 ▴ 0.60 (2.74%) +5.63% Weekly Gain
The current share price of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) is NGN 22.50. UBA closed its last trading day (Friday, December 8, 2023) at 22.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2.7% gain over its previous closing price of 21.90 NGN. United Bank for Africa began the year with a share price of 7.60 NGN and has since gained 196% on that price valuation, ranking it 26th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UBA knowing the stock has accrued 8% over the past four-week period—39th best on NGX.
United Bank for Africa is the second most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 11 – Dec 8, 2023). UBA has traded a total volume of 2.65 billion shares—in 29,127 deals—valued at NGN 49.7 billion over the period, with an average of 42.1 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 301 million was achieved on September 14th, and a low of 7.74 million on November 23rd, for the same period.
By Babajide Okeowo
