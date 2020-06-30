MURDER CASE: Former Lesotho First Lady granted bail despite police objections

Embattled former First Lady of Lesotho, Mrs Thabane, who has been charged with murdering her husband’s estranged wife – has been granted bail despite police objections that she might use it to escape.

Deputy police commissioner, Paseka Moketem, said that Mrs Thabane had fled before and was likely to do so again.

Reacting further, Moketem described Mrs Thabane as very dangerous and said she had the resources to interfere with witnesses.

READ ALSO: We have evidence ex-PM Thabane paid assasins to kill his wife –Lesotho police

Recall that Mrs Thabane was arrested earlier this month after the appeal court revoked her bail. When police tried to question her earlier this year, she left for South Africa.

This came after the police in Lesotho revealed that they have evidence that former Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane and his current wife Maesaiah paid assassins to kill his estranged wife in 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions