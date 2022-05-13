Murder of Sokoto student, Deborah, represents ‘leadership incompetence’ of Buhari’s govt, security agencies —CAN

﻿

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel by some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, in Sokoto yesterday.

The association blamed the unfortunate development on the utter failure of Buhari’s government and the security agencies to prevent such dastardly act.

In a statement signed by Joseph Bade Daramola, CAN’s General Secretary, on Friday, the association described the incident as representative of the leadership incompetence which gave birth to related issues of terrorism and banditry in the country.

Stressing the religious polarity of the Nigerian state and non-supremacy of one religion over the other, the association demanded the government to swiftly wade in and ensure that perpetrators of the act are brought to book.

The statement reads: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemns in strong terms the gruesome murder of a Christian, 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel by some extremist fellow students on alleged blasphemy.

“The unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right thinking people but the security operatives must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected of them. It is the failure of the security agencies and the government to rise up to such criminalities in the past that gave birth to terrorists and bandits. And as long as the State fails to bring these beasts and criminals amidst us to book, so also the society will continue to be their killing fields.

“We acknowledge the swift reaction of His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 who not only condemned the criminal and religious intolerant action but called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. It is our expectation that the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, as it was before.

“Killing for any God in the name of blasphemy is ungodly, satanic, foolish, reprehensible and totally unacceptable. This is not a Stone Age and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. Nigeria remains a non-religious State where no religion is supreme to the other.

“We acknowledge and commend the restraint of the Christian students of the College who refused to embrace self-help and reprisal attacks on those who murdered their colleague. It is our prayers that those vampires in religious garments will not push the country to a religious war. This is why both the government and the security agencies must stop treating them with kid gloves. Enough is enough.

“CAN commiserates with the family of Deborah and other bereaved. May God console and comfort them in Jesus Name.”

