MURIC, 12 other Muslim groups demand justice against killers of Deborah

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has teamed up with 12 other Muslim groups to demand justice against the killers of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, who was gruesomely killed over allegations of blasphemy against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

The group under the auspices of Muslims United for Peace and Justice (MUPJ), at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, said the lynching of the victim had no place in Islam and urged the government to make sure the perpetrators of the crime were brought to book.

The group advised the Sokoto State government and the Federal Governments to expediently promulgate laws to criminalize blasphemy and killing for blasphemy outside the law, and faithfully enforce them.

While speaking at the press conference, the Director General of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, appealed to security agencies and the government for justice against the killers, irrespective of the nature of their motivation or the justification they claimed.

According to Akintola, “the tragic event should be utilized as a turning point in Muslim-Christian relations and herald a new peaceful co-existence”, adding that “these were achievable ideals if each religious adherents would embrace and sincerely practice the sublime messages of their faith.”

He urged Christians in the country to employ all means to fend-off intolerance and called for deep introspection by leaders of the Christian community.

“We express strong solidarity with voices of reason and moderation amongst scholars of Islam and declare readiness to continue working together to strengthen the pillars of national peace, reconciliation and understanding.

“We enjoin leaders of various religious faiths to continue to enlighten and educate adherents on the need for mutual respect, to focus on messages of love and work against voices of hatred and extremism, amongst them,” the MURIC DG said.

