MURIC accuses CAN of 'bad intentions' towards Muslims amid hijab saga | Ripples Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of nursing bad intention towards Muslims over the hijab saga.

This latest call came in the aftermath of a statement by CAN which said Muslim female soldiers were free to wear hijab on military uniform if that would deflect bullets.

However, MURIC berated CAN via a statement issued on Monday, April 12, through its Director, Ishaq Akintola.

“Statements from CAN are, more often than not, ungodly and diabolical. Imagine CAN supporting the use of hijab by female Muslim soldiers ‘if it would deflect bullets’.

”That shows bad intention. Why the reference to bullets except for death wish for female Muslim soldiers? The only Muslim CAN loves is the dead Muslim.

“The question is, does CAN support the use of hijab by female Muslim soldiers or not? Nobody is talking about bullets here. Every soldier knows the implications of joining the army. Bullets are working tools for soldiers. They are very familiar with it. So who is CAN trying to scare?

“This is a poor outing for CAN. We expect a robust and intellectual interface in which CAN will expatiate reasons for objecting to the use of hijab by female military soldiers.

“This shows CAN could not come up with any good excuse against the use of hijab by female Muslim soldiers who wish to do so once it is approved,” MURIC said.

According to MURIC, female Muslim soldiers and police were now found in Britain, Ireland, Scotland, the US, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand, Australia, and so on.

“So what is Nigeria waiting for if countries that are more than 80% Christians allow Muslim women soldiers and police to use hijab? Even the population of Muslims in South Africa is just 1.9% and hijab has already been approved there also,” it added.

