MURIC accuses INEC of stopping Muslims from voter’s registration in South-West

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Sunday accused staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately denying Muslims of their rights to register for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in some states in the South West.

The MURIC Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the allegation in his address at a programme organised by an association of Muslim Professionals and Technocrats in Nigeria, the Political Awareness Group (PAG) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The action, according to him, was meant to disenfranchise Muslims in the 2023 general elections.

He added that MURIC offices in many states in the South-West have been bombarded with a series of complaints and reports that Muslims were being prevented from registering for PVCs.

Akintola said: “Muslims are complaining that they are being deprived of the right to register for PVCs in some states in the South. In all our offices, we have been receiving complaints that Muslims are being deprived the opportunity to register for PVCs.

“They are being deprived by asking them to remove their caps and Hijabs. It is not only in Oyo State but all states in the South-West. This is only in the South, it is not happening in the North. It is not so in Kano, Kaduna or Niger states. Why is it that they are denying them the right to register?

“Why are they intimidating Muslims the right to register for PVCs? That means the vote of Muslims will reduce. We are warning INEC not to deny the Muslims the right to register for PVCs. Disenfranchisement is a criminal offence. No one should deny you to register for PVCs.

“All Muslim groups should make emphasis on it. It is important that we get our PVCs. Don’t sell your votes. Don’t be involved in vote buying. Don’t get involved in political thuggery, the person who wants to use you is keeping his children at home.”

