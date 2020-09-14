MURIC alleges guerrilla-style killing of Fulani, Muslims in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has alleged that Muslims and Fulanis in Zangon Kataf area of Kaduna State have been killed in recent attacks described as guerilla-style of killing by the group.

MURIC in a statement issued on Monday by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola accused Christian youths of Zangon Kataf of violating the 22nd August, 2020 peace pact initiated by the Agwa Atyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya between the Atyap and Hausa/Fulani.

According to the group, the killings which happened on 8th and 9th September, 2020, resulted in the murder of no fewer than three unarmed and defenseless Fulani near Gora Gan.

The statement by MURIC reads thus; “Christian youths of Zangon Kataf, have violated the 22nd August, 2020 peace pact initiated by the Agwa Atyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya, between the Atyap and Hausa/Fulani. The breach occurred on Tuesday, 8th September, 2020 when they launched guerrilla-like attacks on Muslims and Fulanis.

“The attacks resulted in the killing of three unarmed and defenseless Fulani near Gora Gan. Those killed were Abdullahi Hassan, Yusuf Hassan Sogiji and Abubakar Hassan. Two other Fulani men, Musa Hassan and his father, Malam Hassan are still being treated in Jama’a Clinic in Zonkwa after sustaining various degrees of injuries during the attack.

READ ALSO: MURIC backs establishment of special court, death penalty for corrupt leaders

“Another Fulani Muslim, AbdulRashid Lawal Malan was killed by the Christian Kataf militia the following day, Wednesday, 9th September, 2020 in Kurmin Masara, near Bakin Kogi bridge. Maitalata Idris Narutu, a Fulani and native of Zango urban, who lives in Dokan Lere narrowly escaped being killed when his car was stopped at an illegal roadblock mounted by Atyap youth militia.

“The setting up of roadblocks by the youth militia contravenes the terms of the peace pact entered on 22nd August, 2020. Both local and international stakeholders must hold the Christian Atyap militia of Southern Kaduna responsible for starting the vicious cycle of blood shedding after the recent peace pact.

“MURIC strongly condemns these killings and attacks on law-abiding Muslims. We call for a stronger presence of security agents. It is high time soldiers are drafted to Southern Kaduna to enforce law and order. We advocate long term military presence until the inhabitants of Southern Kaduna learn how to peacefully coexist.

“As an organization whose motto is ‘Dialogue, No Violence’, we frown at violence in all its ramifications. We are fully committed to a peaceful approach to the Southern Kaduna crisis. We, therefore, call on both parties to sheathe their swords,” the statement by MURIC concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions