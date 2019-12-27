MURIC begs Buhari for New Year gift

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the 54 soldiers serving jail term “for asking for better weapons to fight Boko Haram insurgency.”

MURIC in a statement issued on Thursday while commending President Buhari over the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Omoyele Sowore, further urged the Federal Government to exercise his prerogative of mercy by setting the 54 soldiers free as a New Yea gift.

The statement signed by MURIC Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola, reads thus in full; “We express our profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Omoyele Sowore. It shows that our president is listening. If it is true that Dasuki was detained over the $2.1m arms fraud case (and it is), what becomes of the poor soldiers who exposed the fraud but who, paradoxically, are still languishing in jail?

“Nigerians became aware of the poor weaponry among federal troops fighting Boko Haram when the 54 soldiers demanded better arms. They are therefore heroes, not villains and should not be languishing in jail. It was their protest which led to questions regarding the $2.1m meant for the purchase of sophisticated weapons but which was diverted to fund political campaign.

“President Buhari exhibited magnanimity by releasing Dasuki and Sowore. It is true that those two men have people, including the media, crying out day and night for their release unlike the 54 soldiers who have nobody to agitate for them. We beg the president to show mercy to these young men. ‘The quality of mercy is not strained. It dropped as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath’. Akintola said.

