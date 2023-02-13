MURIC begs Buhari to send relief materials to victims of Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has begged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, humanitarian groups and wealthy individuals in Nigeria, to urgently send relief materials to assist victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

In a letter of appeal on Sunday by the Director-General of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group said Buhari, as a Muslim, should urgently mandate the Federal Government to send aid to the earthquake victims.

“We urge the Federal Government, humanitarian agencies, wealthy individuals, and the international community, particularly the UN, to mobilise relief materials for the two countries,” the statement reads.

“MURIC is severely pained by this natural disaster. We are devastated. We stand by the people of both countries in this hour of need.

“MURIC is deeply worried about the fate of the families of the victims at this crucial period.

“It is ironic that a foreign humanitarian group offering health and educational services to Nigerians has suffered such a gargantuan calamity. It hurts us to the marrow.

“Yet, as Muslims, we must accept the earthquake as the will of Allah. It has happened, and we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims.

“We are duty bound to mobilise empathy and kind words capable of generating succour for the victims,” he said.

The association also condoled Turkey and Syrian Ambassadors to Nigeria and their communities for the unfortunate incident.

