MURIC blames 'bad losers' amongst politicians for current spate of insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has stated that Nigerians should blame anarchists and bad losers among politicians for the current wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

This stance was disclosed by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, via a statement in Lagos on Thursday, April 8.

“It is unfortunate that many Nigerians are not prepared to say the truth concerning who is actually responsible for the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and insurgency.

”Some Nigerians know exactly who to blame but fear will not allow them to speak up. However, MURIC has a duty to say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored.

“Certain conscienceless elements are manipulating information by spreading fake news in order to incite Nigerians against the Federal Government.

“Bad losers among the politicians are also hell bent on ensuring that the present administration fails in all aspects of governance,” he said.

He added that there were also anarchists whose main objective was to sabotage security facilities, debilitate the security agencies and seize their weapons to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.

“The real active sabotage of government’s efforts at solving the security challenge was seen during the last #ENDsars protests.

“The release of prisoners, the burning of police stations and the carting away of police guns were all symptomatic of a deliberate attempt to render the security apparatus impotent as well as a determination to unleash anarchy.

“Nonetheless, the recent terrorist attack on Imo State Police command headquarters speaks volumes regarding the determination of anarchists to ensure that we continue to have security challenge.

“The simultaneous attack on Owerri prison during which about 1,844 prisoners were released further confirms the diabolical objectives of the anarchists,” he said.

