MURIC blames 'bad losers' amongst politicians for current spate of insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
MURIC blames ‘bad losers’ amongst politicians for current spate of insecurity
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has stated that Nigerians should blame anarchists and bad losers among politicians for the current wave of insecurity in Nigeria.
This stance was disclosed by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, via a statement in Lagos on Thursday, April 8.
“It is unfortunate that many Nigerians are not prepared to say the truth concerning who is actually responsible for the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and insurgency.
”Some Nigerians know exactly who to blame but fear will not allow them to speak up. However, MURIC has a duty to say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored.
“Certain conscienceless elements are manipulating information by spreading fake news in order to incite Nigerians against the Federal Government.
“Bad losers among the politicians are also hell bent on ensuring that the present administration fails in all aspects of governance,” he said.
READ ALSO: MURIC mocks CAN as Hijab Bill passes second reading at House of Reps
He added that there were also anarchists whose main objective was to sabotage security facilities, debilitate the security agencies and seize their weapons to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.
“The real active sabotage of government’s efforts at solving the security challenge was seen during the last #ENDsars protests.
“The release of prisoners, the burning of police stations and the carting away of police guns were all symptomatic of a deliberate attempt to render the security apparatus impotent as well as a determination to unleash anarchy.
“Nonetheless, the recent terrorist attack on Imo State Police command headquarters speaks volumes regarding the determination of anarchists to ensure that we continue to have security challenge.
“The simultaneous attack on Owerri prison during which about 1,844 prisoners were released further confirms the diabolical objectives of the anarchists,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...