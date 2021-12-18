MURIC blames Jonathan for Nigeria’s insecurity

The Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday shielded President Muhammadu Buhari from criticism over the recurrent terror attacks in the country.

In a statement issued by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, the group blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes in the country.

He identified Jonathan’s administration as the real culprits of insecurity in the North and berated politicians who stole money meant for the purchase of arms for the armed forces.

The statement read: “Today was born from the wombs of yesterday.

“Little or no effort was made to nip the problem in the bud. The remote causes are the bastardisation of the almajiri system and the proliferation of drug addiction.

“In particular, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan displayed high-level apathy to the problem of Boko Haram insurgency. A glaring example was his self-imposed state of stupor in the first three weeks after the Chibok girls were abducted.

“Jonathan was in power at that time but his attitude to the Boko Haram insurgency was lukewarm.

“Things were so bad that Nigerian soldiers used to turn their heels at the approach of the insurgents.

“Had he acted swiftly, the insurgents would have been apprehended but he dilly-dallied and refused to give the order to pursue the abductors until it was too late.

“The way and manner the $2.1 billion arms money was shared among party loyalists under the watch of the former President left much to be desired. Had that money been utilized for what it was intended, insecurity in the North would have been brought under control at an early stage.”

