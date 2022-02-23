MURIC cautions against retaliation of Abia Cattle Market attack

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned Muslim northerners against any plan to retaliate the killing of Northern traders in a cattle market in Abia State last week.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that no fewer than eight traders and cows were killed at the New Cattle Market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting, the Islamic group appealed to Northern Muslim traders to be patient, adding that room must be given for peace to reign.

The group, however, noted that the attack was masterminded to provoke the North.

In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said, “Although we are aware that this is not the first time such dastardly act would occur in South-Eastern Nigeria, we strongly appeal to Northerners not to contemplate retaliation.

Read also: MURIC urges Police authorities to promote Corporal with Ph.D

“Our main reason for the appeal is the need for peace in the country at this point in time when we are approaching the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We charge Northerners to remain patient and law-abiding. This attack in Abia in particular was intended to provoke the North into counter-killings which may spiral into another orgy of violence culminating in a civil war. The North should not even bite the bait, talk less of swallowing it. The cost is too high.

“Our records show that this has occurred several times particularly in the last seven years without the North attempting to retaliate once. We salute both the Northern youths and elders and urge them to hold on and continue the display of maturity and reticence”, the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now