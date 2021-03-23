MURIC cautions Nigerians on ethnic profiling as insecurity escalates | Ripples Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians to shun ethnic profiling but to continue to expose bad eggs and criminals in their midst.

The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, said Nigerians would help the security agents to tackle the country’s security challenges if they expose bad eggs within societies.

He cited the arrest of a kidnapper who was reported to the police by his kinsmen in Ogun State as one of the moves required to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

He said the suspected kidnapper had attempted to recruit the whistleblower into his gang when he met his waterloo.

Akintola said: “The kidnapper had kidnapped and killed a farmer in Solalu village, Oyo State, after collecting ransom.

Read also: MURIC challenges lawsuit against Arabic inscriptions on Naira

“He escaped to Ogun State where he tried to form another kidnapping gang by recruiting fellow tribesmen.

“The tribesmen whom he tried to recruit reported him to the police.

“Here, we have an example of good tribesmen. We need more of such actions from all parts of the country.

“All ethnic groups must work in concert with their host communities and the security agencies to expose bad eggs among them.”

The MURIC chief urged Nigerians to love one another rather than engaging in mudslinging

“Let us spread charity from the north to the south, from the east to the west.

“Let us eschew malice, envy, and jealousy. The sky is wide enough for everyone to fly,’’ he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions