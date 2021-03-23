MURIC cautions Nigerians on ethnic profiling as insecurity escalates | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
MURIC cautions Nigerians on ethnic profiling as insecurity escalates
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians to shun ethnic profiling but to continue to expose bad eggs and criminals in their midst.
The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, said Nigerians would help the security agents to tackle the country’s security challenges if they expose bad eggs within societies.
He cited the arrest of a kidnapper who was reported to the police by his kinsmen in Ogun State as one of the moves required to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.
He said the suspected kidnapper had attempted to recruit the whistleblower into his gang when he met his waterloo.
Akintola said: “The kidnapper had kidnapped and killed a farmer in Solalu village, Oyo State, after collecting ransom.
Read also: MURIC challenges lawsuit against Arabic inscriptions on Naira
“He escaped to Ogun State where he tried to form another kidnapping gang by recruiting fellow tribesmen.
“The tribesmen whom he tried to recruit reported him to the police.
“Here, we have an example of good tribesmen. We need more of such actions from all parts of the country.
“All ethnic groups must work in concert with their host communities and the security agencies to expose bad eggs among them.”
The MURIC chief urged Nigerians to love one another rather than engaging in mudslinging
“Let us spread charity from the north to the south, from the east to the west.
“Let us eschew malice, envy, and jealousy. The sky is wide enough for everyone to fly,’’ he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival
Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment
The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
Latest Tech News
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...