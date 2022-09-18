MURIC charges forces to sustain offensive against terrorists, bandits

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Nigerian security forces to maintain the current pace in the country’s conflict with insurgency.

According to MURIC, militants, kidnappers, and other criminals have recently been put on the run after men from the Nigerian Army, Police, and Department of State Services (DSS) cranked up the pressure on them.

The Islamic organisation asked Nigerian security services not to give criminals a chance to hide in plain sight in a statement released on Sunday by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement read in part: “A new trend has emerged in the Nigerian security architecture. We have observed the new energy and change of strategy in the campaigns conducted by men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“They have turned on the heat on insurgents, kidnappers, and other criminals in recent times, thereby putting them on the run.

“We find it necessary to make our observation public in view of the tornado of criticisms directed at the Nigerian security agencies in the recent past. We expect those who lampooned the security agencies at that time to speak up now that the situation has improved. It is a moral obligation. Public analysts must not be selective if they want to be seen as objective.

“In the same vein, troops have neutralized hundreds of insurgents and bandits in several parts of the North while the air force have turned life into hell and made it difficult for them to mobilise. Criminals who used to assemble openly for their nefarious activities have now been forced to take cover under the trees from where ground troops smoke them out.

“We will say it for the umpteenth time, Nigerians should desist from demarketing their country. We have no other.

“MURIC gives kudos to our gallant troops. We salute men of the Nigeria Police and those of the Department of State Security (DSS) who feed others with intelligence upon which they build their onslaughts. We urge them all to sustain the tempo. We must give criminals no breathing space.”

Earlier in the month, troops of 199 Special Forces and 222 Battalions, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in coordinated military airstrikes have killed 200 Boko Haram terrorists, including five commanders, on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

In sustained operations to clear the North West of banditry and terrorism, at the weekend, troops of 1 Division, the Army has neutralised three bandits and terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa.

