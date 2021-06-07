MURIC clarifies stand over 2023 Yoruba Muslim Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
MURIC clarifies stand over 2023 Yoruba Muslim Presidency
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday clarified its stance regarding an alleged opposition to a Christian Presidency in the 2023 polls.
According to MURIC, its advocacy is for the South-West to produce a Muslim presidential candidate in 2023 and not the opposition of a Christian candidate from other regions.
The group said its demand is hinged on the condition that political parties zone the presidency to the South West.
This was contained in a statement issued by the MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who said it would not oppose a Christian presidential candidate if the position is zoned to any other zone.
The organisation also bemoaned that its initial statement was misunderstood.
The statement reads: “Some stakeholders have misunderstood our statement concerning our demand for a Yoruba Muslim president come 2023. They wrongly assume that we do not want a Christian president at all. That is not correct. We have therefore seen the need for us to clarify our statement.
“Our true position is this. We want a Yoruba Muslim to be the next president if the presidency is zoned to the region by political parties. So there is a provision, and the keywords ‘if’. MURIC is not a fanatical group. We do not have a problem with a Christian president.
This is a democracy and Nigeria is a multi-religious nation. So we are not opposed to a Christian emerging as president at any time so long as he respects the rights of Muslims.”
MURIC further pointed out the dominance of Christians in the leadership sphere in the Southwest.
“Our grouse is with the system in the South West. It is an open secret that Christians dominate the education sector in the South West.
“That is why the civil service is fully in the hands of the Christians while the Muslims are an overwhelming majority among the artisans and traders in Yorubaland,” the statement added.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
