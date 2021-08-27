MURIC condemns Kabul Airport attacks, preaches peaceful co-existence

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has condemned Thursday’s attacks outside the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where over 100 people were killed in a twin explosion while the United States were evacuating its citizens and allies.

In a message on Friday condemning the attacks, Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC Director General, said the Asian country and the militants should rather, tread the path of peaceful coexistence.

“We strongly condemn this terror attack. It was callous, cowardly and barbaric. Any attack on unarmed civilians deserves the condemnation of civilised people. In particular, attacking Americans who are merely evacuating civilians is not only senseless but also baseless.

“This was not a war situation. Real men wait for situation of hostilities before launching attacks. The Kabul Airport attack of Thursday was therefore cowardly, cold-blooded and devoid of any scintilla of gallantry.

“MURIC will not support any group that relies on violence and terror attacks to achieve its objective. We are the ‘dialogue’ group. Our motto is ‘Dialogue, No Violence’ and we have been committed to non-violence since the formation of our organisation in 1994. Nothing can make us shift this honourable position. Ours is an intellectual struggle.

“We remind the Taliban of its commitment to a peaceful exit of American troops. It is equally important to remind the Taliban of the high premium which Islam places on honour and the fulfillment of promises. The Glorious Qur’an chapter 23 verse 8 refers to those who keep their covenants and their trusts as true believers who will inherit al-Jannah (Paradise) and dwell there forever (Qur’an 23:1 – 11).

“We therefore charge the Taliban to keep to its agreement with the United States on the evacuation of both American troops and citizens,” the MURIC statement reads.

