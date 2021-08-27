News
MURIC condemns Kabul Airport attacks, preaches peaceful co-existence
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has condemned Thursday’s attacks outside the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where over 100 people were killed in a twin explosion while the United States were evacuating its citizens and allies.
In a message on Friday condemning the attacks, Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC Director General, said the Asian country and the militants should rather, tread the path of peaceful coexistence.
“We strongly condemn this terror attack. It was callous, cowardly and barbaric. Any attack on unarmed civilians deserves the condemnation of civilised people. In particular, attacking Americans who are merely evacuating civilians is not only senseless but also baseless.
“This was not a war situation. Real men wait for situation of hostilities before launching attacks. The Kabul Airport attack of Thursday was therefore cowardly, cold-blooded and devoid of any scintilla of gallantry.
READ ALSO: MURIC supports Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, cautions US on propaganda
“MURIC will not support any group that relies on violence and terror attacks to achieve its objective. We are the ‘dialogue’ group. Our motto is ‘Dialogue, No Violence’ and we have been committed to non-violence since the formation of our organisation in 1994. Nothing can make us shift this honourable position. Ours is an intellectual struggle.
“We remind the Taliban of its commitment to a peaceful exit of American troops. It is equally important to remind the Taliban of the high premium which Islam places on honour and the fulfillment of promises. The Glorious Qur’an chapter 23 verse 8 refers to those who keep their covenants and their trusts as true believers who will inherit al-Jannah (Paradise) and dwell there forever (Qur’an 23:1 – 11).
“We therefore charge the Taliban to keep to its agreement with the United States on the evacuation of both American troops and citizens,” the MURIC statement reads.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...