MURIC counsels Nigerian govt on how to resolve farmers-herders clashes

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the federal government to give the cattle rearing industry dominated by Fulani herdsmen enough funds to buy land for the establishment of ranches to end farmers, herders’ clashes in the South.

The call was made in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the director of MURIC; Professor Ishaq Akintola who said that the government must do more than it is doing presently to address the burning issue of insecurity in the country.

He said that the state governments who rejected the idea of donating land for ranches and ruga settlements did so because nobody was prepared to pay for such land and FG showed no intention to do so.

According to Professor Akintola, Northern traditional leaders also have a role to play in persuading herders and cow owners to change their mindset and become willing to operate ranches.

“The Federal Government still has some options open to it after the state governments in the South rejected the ideas of ranches and rugas,” the statement added.

“In our own view, the state governments who rejected the idea of donating land for ranches and ruga settlements did so because nobody was prepared to pay for such land and FG showed no intention to do so.

“It will be a horse of another colour if herders and cow owners buy land across the country for grazing. It should be a private project and a business venture just like all other businesses.

“Northern traditional leaders have a role to play in persuading herders and cow owners to change their mindset and become willing to operate ranches.

“Concerning financial capacity, this is where FG should come in. FG must be prepared to stoop in order to conquer. A huge bailout must be granted to herders and cow owners to enable them buy land and set up ranches.”

“Such a bailout is not new and the herders/farmers conundrum necessitates it. After all, banks, airlines, private vehicle producing companies, petroleum importers and even farmers have received subsidies, bailouts and waivers in the past. It is now the turn of herders and cow owners and the time to do it is now,” the statement by MURIC added.

