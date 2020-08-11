MURIC denies alleged funding by terror group ISWAP

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has denied allegations that it is being funded by Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP).

MURIC in a statement on Tuesday issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola denied receiving any money from any terrorist group in or outside Nigeria.

Akintola described the allegation that MURIC is being funded by ISWAP as illogical, and a wicked concoction.

MURIC which waved aside reports that it’s receiving N200,000 from Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP), challenged the federal government to probe the allegations.

MURIC said; “We remain committed to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria,” the organization director said.

“The motto of MURIC is ‘dialogue, not violence’. So how can we descend so low as to collect money from terrorists? Such lies will not fly.

“The terrorists themselves know that we can never support them. How can they give us money? The allegation is dead on arrival,” the group added.

