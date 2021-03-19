MURIC Director, Akintola receives COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, received a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The MURIC chief received the COVID-19 vaccine after a sensitisation programme on the vaccine organised for Muslim scholars and clerics by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Abuja.

Akintola, who spoke after receiving the vaccine, implored Nigerians to take the vaccinations and stressed the need for a nationwide sensitisation campaign.

He said: “To ensure that all Muslims take the COVID-19 vaccine, we have developed a workable strategy of engaging our people through quality, sustainable, practical, visual and audio awareness campaigns with perceptive and communication that is convincing and effective.”

Nigeria rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine with frontline health workers in Abuja earlier this month.

