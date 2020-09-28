MURIC explains why OPC members are best fit as Operation Amotekun recruits | Ripples Nigeria

The Islamic organization, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has explained why members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) are best fit as recruits for the South-West security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

MURIC in a statement issued on Monday by it Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola said that OPC was the only known group that confronted the military during the June 12 struggle.

Prof Akintola recalled that its leaders were incarcerated during the struggle for the actualization of Moshood Abiola’s “highjacked mandate”.

He also noted that OPC played an unforgettable role in bringing sanity to the South-West during the proliferation of armed robbery attacks between year 2000 and 2015.

READ ALSO: MURIC says Oduduwa agitators using fake Muslim names, organisations

Prof Akintola said, “This was a period when even the police relied on the OPC for community policing. Many armed robbery suspects were apprehended with the help of OPC and handed over to the police. The South-West owes the peace it enjoys today to the OPC. It is our considered opinion that South-West governors should not forget these heroes in the ongoing recruitment exercise into Amotekun.

“OPC members are in every ward in Yorubaland. They know the territory very well. They are bold. They also have the experience in confronting criminal elements. Many communities in Yorubaland today employ OPC members as night guards. They are used to night patrol and overnight duty. They did it when they were not being paid one kobo. This is the time to compensate them. They will be more reliable in combating criminality.

“Our suggestion is without prejudice to the recruitment of seasoned security personnel like retired soldiers and ex-police officers. But members of OPC will be good foot-soldiers for Amotekun. The handlers will be ignoring OPC at their own peril. OPC members should not be pushed to the background under the excuse that they are not ‘educated’. OPC provided security for the region in the past without possessing certificates,” he said.

MURIC further reiterated the need for Amotekun to provide security for all residents in Yorubaland without any ethnic or religious stereotyping.

Join the conversation

Opinions