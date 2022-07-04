MURIC implores NECO to shelve exams scheduled for Sallah Day

Ahead of the upcoming Eid holidays, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has implored the National Examinations Council (NECO) to shelve its examinations scheduled for the first day of eid-el-Adha (Sallah).

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola.

Eid-el-Adha falls on Saturday, July 9, and findings by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the practical of “Data Processing” was scheduled to be written by students between 10am and 1pm.

In his statement, Akintola said, “We are fully aware that the clash was not deliberate as NECO had actually demonstrated goodwill by setting aside a whole week for sallah celebrations (Monday, 11th July to Friday 15th July) and this reflected in its timetable.

“We therefore appeal to the NECO authorities to kindly shift the examination of that day alone (Saturday 9th July, 2022) to another date in order to enable its teeming Muslim candidates sit for their examinations.

“The paper which was originally fixed for Salah day may be taken on Thursday 14th July, 2022 which is one of the days set aside by NECO for the salah holiday.”

