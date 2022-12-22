MURIC kicks as principal allegedly removes student’s hijab in Lagos

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has kicked against the alleged harassment of a female student of the Eletu Odibo Junior High School in Lagos by the college’s principal.

Reports emerged during the week that the Principal snatched off the student’s hijab within the school premises at Abule Oja area of Yaba, Lagos.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC demanded an investigation into the matter.

The group urged the Lagos State’s Ministry of Education to take punitive action against the principal and other teachers involved in the alleged harassment of the student.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an ugly scene whereby the principal of Eletu Odibo Junior High School, Mrs. Christiana Sofuye, ordered the forceful removal of the hijab from the head of a female student, Mujeebah AbdulQadri, a JSS 2 student of the school right on the school assembly.

“This action is provocative, unlawful, illegal, illegitimate, and unconstitutional. Apart from constituting an assault on the person of an innocent girl child, it is an act of contempt of the Supreme Court ruling of 17th July 2022 which legitimised the use of hijab in Lagos schools.

“It is also an act of willful disobedience to constituted authority particularly coming after the state government had issued a clear directive via an official circular that was given wide publicity. This forceful removal is reckless, thoughtless, and barbaric.”

