MURIC mocks CAN, Trump for blacklisting Nigeria over alleged violation of religious rights

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has slammed the government of the United States of America led by President Donald Trump for blacklisting Nigeria for allegedly violating religious rights.

MURIC in a statement issued on Monday by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola also took a swipe at the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for backing the move by the US to blacklist Nigeria.

In the statement, MURIC described President Trump as a drowning man, who the last US election had shown does not represent America and is eager to swallow any lie against any Muslim leader because of his gymnastic pursuit of a Christian crusade.

MURIC also added in the statement that all pieces of evidence point at the US heading a Westo-Christian crusade against Muslim leaders and Muslim countries around the globe.

The statement by MURIC reads thus in full; “We are nonplussed by the recent allegation of violation of religious rights made by the United States against Nigeria. This is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. By the way, what is the US record of respecting the religious rights of Muslims around the world?

“All pieces of evidence point at the US heading a Westo-Christian crusade against Muslim leaders and Muslim countries around the globe.

READ ALSO: Gani Adams warns Buhari’s govt against use of military force against #EndSARS protesters

“Why are Muslim nations always on the list of US sanctions? Is it not for the purpose of retarding their progress while Western countries continue to rise?

The group further accused CAN of deliberately lying about the situation in the country.

“As for CAN’s lie that 95% of heads of security agencies in Nigeria are Muslims, we are not surprised because deceit is not only in the character of CAN; it is in its DNA. CAN deliberately ignored the federal cabinet where Christians have 20 while Muslims are only 18 and this is a government under a Muslim president.

“CAN is mischievous. CAN is insatiable. CAN will continue to deceive the world that Christians are marginalised until all positions are filled with Christians only and until Muslims are forced to eat from crusts under the table. Our neighbour’s middle name has long been known as ‘deception’.

“CAN’s claim of religious discrimination is false, baseless and unfounded.

“To cap the edifice, CAN ensures that its agents in the government ministries and agencies deprive Muslims of enjoying public facilities and civic rights like national identity cards and international passports once they insist on maintaining their Islamic identity.

“It is our contention that President Trump is picking on President Buhari because the latter is a Muslim. It is religious stigmatisation.

“President Donald Trump is too eager to swallow CAN’s lies, hook, line and sinker. Fortunately the world now realises who we are dealing with. It is becoming clearer day by day particularly in the wake of the US election that Trump is a man already drowned in the sea of fantasies.

“A bully, a fake democrat and a totalitarian dictator has taken America for a ride. The only relief today is that we know Trump does not represent America. At least true democrats have proved that they can maintain the American standard,” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions