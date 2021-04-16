MURIC queries agitators of Oduduwa Republic about plans for Yoruba Muslims | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
MURIC queries agitators of Oduduwa Republic about plans for Yoruba Muslims
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has questioned the motives of those agitating for the Oduduwa Republic, asking them to state what they have in stock for Muslim children and women in the South-West and what their plans are for hijab.
This was contained in a statement issued by the director of the group, Ishaq Akintola, on Friday.
MURIC asked if the agitators have any provision for civil sharia which “Yoruba Muslims have been demanding for ages.”
The Islamic group said it was drawing the attention of the agitators of the Oduduwa Republic to the plight of Muslims in Yorubaland.
According to Akintola, leaders of the groups agitating for breakaway must admit that there is a strain in Christian/Muslim relationship in the South-West whoch must be redressed before any serious agitation.
READ ALSO: Advocates of Oduduwa Republic carry out Sunday Igboho’s threat, storm Alake’s Ogun palace in rally
He said, “We draw the attention of the ideologues of Oduduwa Republic to the plight of Muslims in Yorubaland. Leaders of the groups agitating for Yoruba breakaway must admit that there is a strain in Christian/Muslim relationship in the South-West and proffer solutions instead of blackmailing and accusing it of fomenting trouble in the region. It is the height of hypocrisy and it will not help the cause of the Yoruba nation.
“We, therefore, ask the Yoruba agitators, what do you have in stock for Muslim children and women? What is your plan for hijab? Is it as dictated by CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria)? Is there any provision for civil shariah which Yoruba Muslims have been demanding for ages?
“The response of the agitators to these questions will go a long way in determining their readiness to tolerate Muslims or the plot to continue oppressing us.”
