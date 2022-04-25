MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu for second term, insists on Muslim governor in 2023

An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has rejected the endorsement of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insisting that it was the turn of a Muslim to be governor after two Christians had ruled consecutively.

In a statement on Monday by MURIC’s Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said it is strongly opposed to the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by the leadership of the party, saying that the move was a “violation of a long standing but unwritten rule on rotational governance between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State.”

Akintola said since two Christians, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and now Sanwo-Olu had had their two terms, it was the turn of Muslims to produce a governor by 2023.

“It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office,” Akintola said.

“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative.

“It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up.

“We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory.

“The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted.

“Lagos Muslims are tax payers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance,” the group insisted.

