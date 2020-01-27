MURIC sends warning note to South West Govs on how not to handle Amotekun

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised Governors of the South Western State not to allow the new security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ tilt towards any religion or target any ethnic group for victimization.

MURIC made the call on Monday in a statement issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola who said that South West Governors should allow the security outfit to embrace all citizens living in the region.

The Director of the human rights organisation who was reacting to the resolution of the governors of the South West to give a legal backing to the security outfit also said that it was mischievous to give the impression that Muslims are against the South West security initiative.

He said; “No homo sapien compos mentis living in Yorubaland will oppose the setting up of a security outfit to complement the existing security agencies on ground (the army, police, NNDC, DSS, etc).

READ ALSO: ALLEGED BRIBERY: EFCC arraigns Shehu Sani

“We all want lives and properties secured all over Nigeria. That is why people living on every street have security arrangements in place while some individuals also have both day and night guards in their private offices and homes.

“It is therefore mischievous to give the impression that Muslims are against the South West security initiative. No reasonable Nigerian today will frown at attempts to boost security in any part of the country. What we oppose is the religious and ethnic tinge which the handlers gave Amotekun.

“You cannot blame Muslims for crying out when you ask them to bring birth certificates from churches before joining Amotekun. Neither can you expect them to stand akimbo when you tell them to bring letters of recommendation from churches.

“Muslims in the Yoruba enclave are not opposing Amotekun per se. What they oppose is a situation where an ostensibly anti-Islam security outfit comes into operation in Yorubaland.

“Apart from the reference to birth certificates from churches and letters of reference from pastors, the choice of nomenclature is another controversial issue because it has a strong Christian identity,” the statement by Prof. Akintola read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions