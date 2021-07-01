MURIC slams Police over attack on Osun worshippers

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed concern over the inability of the police to arrest alleged perpetrators of the June 26 attack on worshippers in Osun.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, MURIC, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the police explanation on the issue was unacceptable and could fuel misconduct.

Akintola appealed to the police command in the state to do the needful without wasting time for justice to prevail.

“We are getting worried. Law-abiding worshippers were attacked right in front of their worship centre in daylight and the police are saying no arrest has been made.

“We are talking about human life here. A whole Baba Adinni of the organisation was killed and the police are telling the world that it has made no arrest.

“We can see that the police have started footdragging. Procrastination is the thief of time.

“The culprits are digging in while police are hesitating to move in. Those guns will disappear into thin air in no course of time if the operatives did not act now,” he said.

Akintola added: “Meanwhile, we are still waiting to hear from Afenifere the pan Yoruba cultural group, and other vocal groups. Why is everyone still silent days after the attack.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that at least one person was killed, while 14 others were seriously injured when suspected masquerade attacked worshippers in Osun on Sunday, June 26.

Mr Olawale Olokode, the state Commissioner of Police said, however, that no arrest has yet to be made on the incident.

By Mayowa Oladeji

