MURIC tags CAN as ‘spiritual bandits’ for opposing APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has come under fire from the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for its stance on Bola Tinubu’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the general elections of 2023.

The Christian group was accused by the Islamic human rights organization of inflaming politics by criticizing Tinubu’s selection of Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as his running mate.

The response was provided by MURIC in a statement released on Tuesday and authored by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the organization’s director.

“Tinubu is under CAN’s hammer for picking a Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his vice-presidential candidate and Rev. John Hayab of Kaduna State chapter of the organization is the axe man for CAN,” MURIC said.

The group asserted that the CAN would never be content with a Muslim leading Nigeria.

A Muslim becoming president of Nigeria, claims the organisation, will not advance CAN’s mission of converting Nigeria to Christianity.

“CAN is simply hungry for power. We know CAN. The group has been canvassing for a Christian running mate not for the benefit of Nigerians but for parochial ends.

“The idea is to milk the Christian vice presidential candidate if his party wins in the end by claiming that the Christian umbrella body fought for him. It is for political influence, for contracts and for power. We advise CAN to form its own political party.

“It is not written in the constitution that a candidate must not pick a running mate from his own religious group.

“Nigerians should not allow themselves to be deceived by CAN’s spiritual banditry. We warn CAN to leave Tinubu alone,” Akintola added.

