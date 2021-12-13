MURIC tasks Army to capture notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, dead or alive

Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Nigerian military to capture notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, dead or alive, over recent killings of innocent Nigerians in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

MURIC, in a statement on Monday signed by its Director General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said all fingers are pointing at the bandit leader over the killings and the military must do everything possible to capture or permanently neutralise him.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, MURIC said only a “commando style operation may become needed to neutralize Turji as he has been identified as the main actor in the recent killings in Sokoto and Zamfara States.”

“Sources close to the Sokoto branch of MURIC have reported the strong nexus between one Bello Turji, a notorious bandit, and insecurity in Sokoto and Zamfara states,” the statement said.

“He coordinates almost all attacks and he was allegedly behind the barbaric shooting and burning of passengers in a bus in Sokoto last week.

“Currently, he is believed to be somewhere in the Eastern part of Sokoto.

“He was the one who challenged the government sometime in August 2021, demanding the release of his father or else about 150 people kidnapped around Shinkafi would be slaughtered.

“More than 500 people have been killed by bandits under the leadership of Bello Turji within the last six months between Isa, Sabon Birni, Rabah and Goronyo Local Government.

“Hundreds of bandits take their inspiration from him. The Nigerian military needs to find this dangerous man.

“Nail him and bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara zone will be in disarray. A commando style operation may become necessary in order to neutralize Bello Turji. But he must be found at all cost, dead or alive,” the group said.

