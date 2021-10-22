MURIC urges Buhari to ignore Erdogan’s claims of Turkish terrorists in Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore claims made by visiting Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about Turkish terrorists in Nigeria.

Erdogan, during a visit to Buhari in Abuja within the week had alleged that the Turkish terrorists that tried to usurp him were wreaking mayhem across Nigeria.

However, MURIC, in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, charged Buhari to take the allegation “with a pinch of salt.”

Akintola further slammed the attempt to besmirch innocent Turkish citizens residing in Nigeria with the terrorist tag.

“We heartily welcome the bilateral agreements signed by Nigeria and Turkey as they have the potential to boost economic and military advancement in both countries,” MURIC said.

“However, we take the Turkish president’s allegation that there are Turkish terrorists in Nigeria with a pinch of salt. It is false, baseless and of no consequence whatsoever.

“We are aware of the existence of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the country but we reject the attempt to label innocent Turkish citizens as terrorists just because there is a political difference between them and their president.

“He derailed by veering into the issue of opposition members from his country who reside in Nigeria. He should have ignored them.

“Erdogan’s humongous Muslim hero image [will not] becloud or diminish MURIC’s commitment to protecting Allah-given fundamental human rights of Muslims in Nigeria, be it individual or group. This is where the issue of protecting the rights of members of HIzmet in Nigeria comes in.

“Or is it terrorism to build hospitals and establish schools? The terrorists that we know (Boko Haram) blow up schools and hospitals. Is it terrorism to build boreholes for public schools? Is it terrorism to assist Nigerians on hajj and sacrificial animals? Erdogan is our hero as a defender of Islam but his allegation of terrorism against these people does not hold any water at all.

“What we know of them is that they build primary and secondary schools, universities and hospitals. They also engage in humanitarian services, assisting poor Muslims to meet religious obligations like hajj and sacrificial animals.

“They have been in this country for more than 20 years (even before Erdogan became Prime Minister) and some of the institutions established by them in Nigeria are two decades old already. A coup which allegedly occurred in Turkey five years ago while these people were still in Nigeria should not be hanged on their necks.

“Unfortunately, they are already being punished for what took place in their absence as they are not allowed to return to Turkey ever since the coup. Members of their families (wives, husbands, children, etc) who are in Turkey are not allowed to travel out to join them.

“We can understand the sentiment felt by any Muslim who regards Erdogan as a hero,” Akintola noted.

