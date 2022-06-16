News
MURIC urges Nigerian govt to condemn India over alleged maltreatment of Muslims
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Nigerian government to protest what it calls the Indian government’s “harsh treatment” of Indian Muslims.
MURIC also implored the FG to summon India’s ambassador and file an official complaint against the country, as well as warn it against future escalation.
This call was made in a statement signed by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group’s Director, and made available to newsmen on Thursday morning.
MURIC accused the Indian government of blatantly repressing Muslims in the Asian country.
According to the Nigerian Islamic rights group, in India, female Muslim students are denied their Allah-given fundamental human right to wear hijab, while Muslims are slain indiscriminately and their homes demolished for no fair cause.
The statement reads, “Evidence abounds of the maltreatment of Muslims in India.
“The failure of India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP,) to sack its spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, who blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) confirms the complicity of the Indian government.
“We demand that Nupur Sharma should be sacked. Her mere suspension is sheer window dressing and the height of hypocrisy.
“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to set the machinery in motion for holding India accountable. We demand that the Indian ambassador to Nigeria be summoned for a tough reprimand.
“India must be made to realise that its cruelty to Muslims within its borders is impacting negatively on Nigerian Muslims. Above all, it is generating internal tension.”
