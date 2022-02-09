MURIC urges Osinbajo to forget presidency in 2023

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Wednesday warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against nursing any presidential ambition in 2023, saying Muslims in the South-West would not accept a Christian president in the country.

Some groups and individuals are behind the ongoing moves to force the Vice President to vie for the presidency next year.

In a statement issued by its Director General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said since “three Christians from the South-West had occupied the presidency, it was the turn of Muslims in the region to produce the country’s next leader.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has denied planning to declare his presidential ambition.

“Nonetheless, the denial notwithstanding, we will like the Vice President to know that it is not his turn yet. Neither is it the turn of any other Christian from the South-West.

“This is because three Yoruba Christians (Obasanjo, Shonekan and Osinbajo himself) have occupied the presidency whereas no single Yoruba Muslim has been either military head of state, president or vice president of Nigeria.

“This factor has given Yoruba Christians both political and economic edges and subjected Yoruba Muslims to political marginalisation, social segregation and gross economic disadvantage leading to abject penury among Muslims in the sub-region.

“Muslims in the South-West will no longer remain onlookers in matters affecting our welfare and our collective destiny.

“Any Yoruba Christian or Muslim candidate seeking office will have to consult the Muslim community. Nobody will be allowed to take Muslims for a ride and get elected on a platter of gold.

“All other things being equal, we would not have worried at all and we would not have brought the religious factor to the fore in Nigeria’s march towards 2023.

“But the brazen effrontery and undisguised persecution of Yoruba Muslims coupled with the criminal silence from those that matter among Christian leaders, civil society and Yoruba socio-cultural groups, have made our stand necessary.

“Our stand is informed by an urgent need to liberate Yoruba Muslims from the shackles of religious persecution.

“It would have been a horse of another colour if no Yoruba Muslim has shown any interest in the presidency come 2023. But fortunately, the crème de la crème among Yoruba Muslim politicians have indicated interest. Vice President Osinbajo is, therefore, advised to allow sleeping dogs to lie.”

