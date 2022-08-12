News
MURIC wants Fulani, Muslim victims of Owo Church reprisal attacks compensated
Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called for compensation for Fulani and Muslim victims of reprisal attacks following the June 5 massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.
In a statement on Friday by MURIC’s Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group urged the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to compensate the Fulani people and Muslims who were attacked by the indigenes in reprisal attacks following the church massacre.
Part of the MURIC statement said:
“Following the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on June 5, there were reprisal attacks carried out on Fulani people and Muslims by the indigenes.
“Many of them lost their property and became victims.
“Those who lost property should be compensated. Some form of relief should also be provided for families of those who were killed among them to avoid jumping to conclusions and, most importantly, to stop ethnic profiling and hasty judgement.”
Read also: MURIC tags CAN as ‘spiritual bandits’ for opposing APC Muslim-Muslim ticket
“There are criminals in all tribes just as there are decent people everywhere. Tribes do not commit crimes. It is individuals who do.
“MURIC is therefore calling on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to work out a compensation package for the people who were victims of the reprisal attacks.
“We also want to appeal to the government that some Fulani people were detained in connection with the attack and now that the perpetrators have been exposed, they should be set free,” the statement said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...