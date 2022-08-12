MURIC wants Fulani, Muslim victims of Owo Church reprisal attacks compensated

Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called for compensation for Fulani and Muslim victims of reprisal attacks following the June 5 massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

In a statement on Friday by MURIC’s Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group urged the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to compensate the Fulani people and Muslims who were attacked by the indigenes in reprisal attacks following the church massacre.

Part of the MURIC statement said:

“Following the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on June 5, there were reprisal attacks carried out on Fulani people and Muslims by the indigenes.

“Many of them lost their property and became victims.

“Those who lost property should be compensated. Some form of relief should also be provided for families of those who were killed among them to avoid jumping to conclusions and, most importantly, to stop ethnic profiling and hasty judgement.”

Read also: MURIC tags CAN as ‘spiritual bandits’ for opposing APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

“There are criminals in all tribes just as there are decent people everywhere. Tribes do not commit crimes. It is individuals who do.

“MURIC is therefore calling on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to work out a compensation package for the people who were victims of the reprisal attacks.

“We also want to appeal to the government that some Fulani people were detained in connection with the attack and now that the perpetrators have been exposed, they should be set free,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now