MURIC wants Nigerian govt, individuals to assist Borno govt rehabilitate ex-B’Haram members

In a bid to ensure thorough rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram insurgents, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Federal Government, individuals and groups to help the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, regarding this mandate.

This was contained in an appeal made by the MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday

According to him, the North-East war zone has witnessed a dramatic change with Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters laying down their arms in large numbers.

As a result, this has drained the finances of the Borno State Government, and assistance is required from the federal government and the Nigerian Army.

The statement said, “The state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday (Wednesday) appealed to both the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to assist the state in resettling the surrendering fighters.

“A governor who spends most of the day with troops at the war front and most of the night walking around the city, visiting hospitals and teaching in classrooms to ensure that all sectors are working needs to be supported.

“Peace-making is cheaper than fighting wars while meaningful development and growth can only occur in a peaceful environment. The federal government should therefore go all out in ensuring that its de-radicalising process is accompanied by stomach infrastructure and economic resettlement.

“Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters, who are surrendering, should be resettled and trained in vocations that can enable them to cater for themselves and their families in future. Quick and meaningful resettlement will encourage the remaining insurgents and fighters to embrace peace,” Akintola said.

He also urged the civilians in Borno to accommodate and support the integration of the remorseful insurgents and fighters.

