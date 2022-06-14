MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

Islamic rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to avoid falling for the temptation of picking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as his running mate in the 2023 election.

The Islamic rights group expressed fears that the Rivers State Governor may create a worse situation and an unconducive environment for Muslims in Nigeria if he becomes a vice president of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by MURIC’s Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said if Atiku is desirous of getting votes from Muslims in the election, he should not pick Wike as his vice presidential candidate as the Rivers Governor is “one of the bigoted Christian governors who had been blacklisted by Nigerian Muslims.”

The group said it drew its conclusion from several negative actions and comments Wike had made on Muslims in Rivers in the past which shows he is an “open enemy of Islam.”

“Wike is an open enemy of Islam, a Muslim-hater primus inter pareil and an unrepentant mosque destroyer,” the statement said.

“The extremist remarks of Wike are still on record. He declared Rivers State a Christian State contrary to the constitution.

“Wike should not be allowed to hold any post at the federal level.

“Wike hates the sight of mosques and is ready to use his office as the number two citizen of the country to destroy all mosques in Nigeria.

“The Rivers State Governor is intolerant, unpredictable and violence-inclined and does not have the trust of Muslims in Nigeria and will definitely be a bad market for Atiku.

“We, therefore, advise Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to avoid Wike by all means,” MURIC said.

