Politics
MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate
Islamic rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to avoid falling for the temptation of picking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as his running mate in the 2023 election.
The Islamic rights group expressed fears that the Rivers State Governor may create a worse situation and an unconducive environment for Muslims in Nigeria if he becomes a vice president of the country.
In a statement on Tuesday issued by MURIC’s Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said if Atiku is desirous of getting votes from Muslims in the election, he should not pick Wike as his vice presidential candidate as the Rivers Governor is “one of the bigoted Christian governors who had been blacklisted by Nigerian Muslims.”
The group said it drew its conclusion from several negative actions and comments Wike had made on Muslims in Rivers in the past which shows he is an “open enemy of Islam.”
Read also: MURIC warns of Boko Haram presence in South-West after Ondo attacks
“Wike is an open enemy of Islam, a Muslim-hater primus inter pareil and an unrepentant mosque destroyer,” the statement said.
“The extremist remarks of Wike are still on record. He declared Rivers State a Christian State contrary to the constitution.
“Wike should not be allowed to hold any post at the federal level.
“Wike hates the sight of mosques and is ready to use his office as the number two citizen of the country to destroy all mosques in Nigeria.
“The Rivers State Governor is intolerant, unpredictable and violence-inclined and does not have the trust of Muslims in Nigeria and will definitely be a bad market for Atiku.
“We, therefore, advise Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to avoid Wike by all means,” MURIC said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...