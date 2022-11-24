MURIC warns Muslims to avoid Christian-owned private universities

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned Muslim parents and students in the country to beware and stay away from Christian-owned private universities.

The Islamic rights group said on Thursday that schools operated and run by Christians or Christian bodies should be avoided until the National Universities Commission (NUC) has had a chance to “sanitise” them.

In a statement issued by its Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC claims Christian institutions are run by businessmen who “have not yet purified themselves of tramadolised religiousness” as well as exhibiting “deep-seated hatred for Muslims and their faith”.

Part of the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria accused the universities of “forcefully converting Muslim students, compelling them to attend church service and disallowing hijab.”

Read also:MURIC slams petition on lawyer for wearing native doctor’s attire to court

“They are not given any space where they can pray. Hijab is an anathema in such institutions.

“Muslim students are forced to attend Christian service in the chapel where attendance registers are marked and absentees are sanctioned,” Akintola claimed.

He added that the Christian universities have the “poorest human rights records, only comparable to torture chambers.

“MURIC urges prospective Muslim students and their parents to make proper investigations before applying for admission into any private university.

“Those found to be owned by Christians should be avoided at all cost because they are nothing but spiritual traps set for Muslims to lose their identities,” the group added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now